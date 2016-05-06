Caesars hires former bankruptcy judge as restructuring officer

CHICAGO May 6 Caesars Entertainment Corp said on Friday that it appointed a retired bankruptcy judge to the new role of chief restructuring officer after it warned it could be forced into Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Caesars is facing billions of dollars of lawsuits by creditors of its bankrupt casino operating unit, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co (CEOC), who have accused the parent of pillaging the unit before it filed for Chapter 11 protection last year.

Caesars has denied the allegations.

However, it said in a statement on Friday that in the event it had an adverse court ruling or if CEOC lingered in bankruptcy, "it is likely that Caesars Entertainment would seek reorganization under Chapter 11 of the bankruptcy code."

Caesars said due to mounting legal costs its independent director committee had recommended the appointment of Robert Gerber, who retired as a U.S. Bankruptcy judge for the Southern District of New York in January, for the new role.

An independent examiner said in March that Caesars may be responsible for up to $5.1 billion for transactions involving CEOC prior to its bankruptcy.

Despite a proposal that it said was "more than sufficient" to address the findings of the examiner, Caesars said there was still disagreement between the parties over how to settle the claims.

Gerber presided over the General Motors bankruptcy in 2009 and a wide variety of other Chapter 11 cases during his 15 years on the bench in New York.

"We'll see if Judge Gerber can push the parties to a resolution. In GM, he had the big Washington stick. Here, he has sophisticated private equity firms and complex debt and corporate structures with which to deal," said Erik Gordon, a professor at the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business.

On Thursday, Caesars said it had taken a $237 million charge in the first quarter for potential payments to support CEOC's bankruptcy reorganization plan.

Shares of the Las Vegas, Nevada-based company closed 0.4 percent higher at $6.77 on Friday. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Tom Hals)