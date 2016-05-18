版本:
Caesars offers to contribute $4 bln as part of unit's bankruptcy plan

CHICAGO May 18 The bankrupt operating unit of Caesars Entertainment Corp unveiled a new proposal to emerge from Chapter 11 on Wednesday that includes a $4 billion contribution from its parent, a lawyer for the unit told a U.S. Bankruptcy judge on Wednesday.

An initial framework restructuring agreement included a contribution from the Caesars Entertainment parent worth $1.5 billion.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago; writing by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)

