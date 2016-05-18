Caesars offers to contribute $4 bln as part of unit's bankruptcy plan

BRIEF-Freddie Mac forgoes issuing reference notes security on Jan 18, 2017 announcement date
* Freddie Mac forgoes issuing a reference notes security on its January 18, 2017 announcement date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO May 18 The bankrupt operating unit of Caesars Entertainment Corp unveiled a new proposal to emerge from Chapter 11 on Wednesday that includes a $4 billion contribution from its parent, a lawyer for the unit told a U.S. Bankruptcy judge on Wednesday.
An initial framework restructuring agreement included a contribution from the Caesars Entertainment parent worth $1.5 billion.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago; writing by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)
Jan 18 Fixed income manager BlueBay Asset Management LLP appointed Timothy Ash to the newly created role of emerging markets senior sovereign strategist in its emerging market debt team.
* JPMorgan to pay $55 million to settle with U.S. Over alleged discrimination - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2k4hIEY Further company coverage: