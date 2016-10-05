U.S. judge halts remaining lawsuit against Caesars Entertainment

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
CHICAGO Oct 5 Caesars Entertainment Corp will not have to face an imminent ruling on a lawsuit that threatens last week's $5 billion agreement aimed at extracting the casino company from a costly bankruptcy, a U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Wednesday.
While a vast majority of Caesars creditors agreed to drop legal claims against the casino group last week, a hedge fund with a $9.4 million claim had refused to back the deal and sought to pursue its lawsuit. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago; writing by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: