Caesars lining up creditors for January bankruptcy-Bloomberg

Nov 11 Debt-strapped casino operator Caesars
Entertainment Corp has reached an agreement with key
senior creditors on the outline of a restructuring plan that
includes a prearranged bankruptcy for its largest unit as soon
as January, Bloomberg reported, citing two people with knowledge
of the negotiations.
Under the plan being negotiated by first-lien bondholders,
including Paul Singer's Elliott Management Corp and Pacific
Investment Management Co, the casino company would put its
Caesars Entertainment Operating Co unit into Chapter 11
proceedings as soon as Jan. 14, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1yw6aY8)
Caesars closed its Showboat casino in August because of
falling revenue and high property tax in Atlantic City.
The company could not be immediately reached for comment.
Caesars said in June that it will likely agree to a debt
restructuring with bondholders within a year and should have no
problem financing a foray into the Japanese market.
(Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)