Caesars Entertainment's operating unit files for bankruptcy

Jan 15 The operating unit of Caesars Entertainment Corp, the largest U.S. casino company, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday to implement its plan to cut $10 billion of debt.

The company said it has the support of its senior noteholders to implement the plan, which will reduce the operating unit's debt to $8.6 billion from $18.4 billion. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
