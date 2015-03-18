Caesars warns creditor lawsuits may endanger "going concern" status

March 18 Casino company Caesars Entertainment
Corp, whose operating unit is in bankruptcy, warned on
Monday that the litigation stemming from its restructuring
efforts could hamper its ability to continue operating as a
going concern.
Creditors have brought numerous lawsuits alleging fraud over
transfers of assets out of the operating unit, Caesars
Entertainment Operating Company.
As the unit struggled to overhaul its operations prior to
filing for bankruptcy in January, it transferred a number of its
most valuable properties and casinos to affiliates of the parent
company.
Creditors have alleged the moves were illegal efforts by the
parent company to put the assets beyond their reach.
The "material uncertainty" over the litigation proceedings
"raises substantial doubt about the company's ability to
continue as a going concern," the largest U.S. casino company
said in a regulatory filing on Monday, its first such warning.
Caesars said that at this time it does not believe that a
material loss will result from the outcome of the lawsuits.
Caesars Entertainment said when the operating unit filed for
bankruptcy on Jan. 15 that the parent would not need outside
financing and would be able to guarantee the lease obligations
of the operating unit.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)