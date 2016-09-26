UPDATE 2-Caesars 'optimistic' on deal with bankrupt unit's creditors

(Adds details of negotiations)
By Tracy Rucinski
Sept 26 Caesars Entertainment Corp said
on Monday it remains "optimistic" of reaching a $5 billion deal
with the bulk of its creditors to push its main operating unit
out of bankruptcy, but one hedge fund bondholder said it will
pursue litigation.
Caesars offered a sweetened $5 billion settlement last week
to hold-out creditors of its main operating unit, Caesars
Entertainment Operating Co Inc (CEOC). In exchange, creditors
would have to drop their allegations of fraud prior to the
unit's bankruptcy in January 2015 with $18 billion of debt.
Caesars and its private equity owners Apollo Global
Management and TPG Capital Management are
offering junior creditors an increased recovery of 66 cents on
the dollar, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday
on condition of anonymity because the talks are confidential.
Trilogy Capital Management, a hedge fund with about $22
million in CEOC bonds, refused on Monday to accept the offer and
said it would pursue a $160 million lawsuit against Caesars in
New York. The judge could rule on Trilogy's claims as soon as
Oct. 6.
Trilogy is "looking forward to having our day in court,"
Barry Kupferberg, director of research for Trilogy said in an
e-mailed statement.
"We believe that Caesars' actions, which we believe violated
federal securities laws and were cloaked in secrecy, damage our
capital markets and we are prepared to fully litigate the
matter," Kupferberg said.
Trilogy is one of several bondholder groups that accuse
Caesars of scrapping CEOC's bond guarantees. In total, the
lawsuits are worth $13 billion.
Caesars has denied wrongdoing.
TALKS CONTINUE
While Caesars gave creditors a Sept. 23 deadline for
accepting the offer, talks continued over the weekend.
"Caesars Entertainment and CEOC are working vigorously and
collaboratively with the parties on the details and
documentation," the casino group said in a statement on Monday,
adding it was "optimistic" that an agreement would be reached.
Caesars shares were down 1.1 percent at $9.44 in midday
Nasdaq trading after gaining about 45 percent since Caesars
sweetened its offer on Wednesday.
Caesars had previously said it would contribute $4 billion
to CEOC's reorganization, which envisions splitting the
subsidiary into an operating unit and a separate real estate
investment trust.
A court-appointed independent examiner found in March that
Caesars, Apollo and TPG could be on the hook for around $5
billion. Junior creditors have said they have claims worth up to
$12.6 billion.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)