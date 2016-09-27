CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Caesars strikes deal to end main unit's bankruptcy

(Corrects last paragraph to show public stockholders, not
Hamlet Holdings, will hold 6 percent of the new group)
By Tracy Rucinski
CHICAGO, Sept 27 Caesars Entertainment Corp
has struck a deal with most of its operating unit's
creditors, resolving billions of dollars in legal claims and
paving the way to end to its subsidiary's costly bankruptcy, the
casino company said on Tuesday.
The Las Vegas-based company's main operating unit, Caesars
Entertainment Operating Co Inc, filed for bankruptcy in January
2015. Creditors have said the private equity-backed parent
looted the operating unit of its best assets and left it with
$18 billion of unsustainable debt.
Caesars offered a sweetened $5 billion settlement on
Wednesday to the operating unit's hold-out creditors.
Intense talks have been under way ever since, with an
agreement finally announced in the early hours of Tuesday. The
deal still needs approval from the U.S Bankruptcy Court in
Chicago.
Under the agreement, Caesars and its private equity owners,
Apollo Global Management and TPG Capital Management
, offered junior creditors an increased recovery of 66
cents on the dollar, the company said.
Public stockholders of Caesars Entertainment will hold 6
percent of a new group to be formed through the merger of the
parent company and Caesars Acquisition Co.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru and Tracy Rucinski in
Chicago; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Lisa Von Ahn)