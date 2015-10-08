Ruling allows creditor suits to proceed vs Caesars Entertainment

BRIEF-Univar Inc & Univar USA enters first amendment to credit agreement on Jan 19- SEC filing
* On Jan 19, Univar USA, Univar Inc entered first amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing
Oct 8 Caesars Entertainment Corp must defend lawsuits from hedge fund creditors owed billions of dollars by its bankrupt operating unit, a U.S. federal judge ruled on Thursday, upholding a ruling from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin Goldgar.
Caesars Entertainment Operating Co (CEOC) had asked Judge Robert Gettleman of the U.S. District Court in Chicago to overturn Goldgar's ruling, saying that the lawsuits are without merit. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc
Jan 20 General Electric Co reported a 36 percent jump in fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, helped by strength in its power and renewable energy businesses, and it affirmed its growth and profit forecasts for 2017.