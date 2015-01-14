UPDATE 1-Creditors seek to put on a hold Caesars' looming bankruptcy

(Recasts with junior creditors seeking to put hold on expected
bankruptcy filing)
By Tom Hals
Jan 13 Junior creditors of Caesars Entertainment
Corp moved on Tuesday to put on hold the expected
bankruptcy of the casino company's operating unit, which has
said it could file for Chapter 11 as soon as Thursday.
On Monday, junior noteholders filed an involuntary
bankruptcy against the operating unit in the U.S. Bankruptcy
Court in Wilmington, Delaware. The next day they asked the judge
assigned to the involuntary case to stay any voluntary
bankruptcy until the Delaware bankruptcy judge can rule on the
proper court to hear the case.
Caesars and its creditors are jostling for leverage as the
largest U.S. casino company seeks to build support for its
complex plan to cut the operating unit's debt to $8.6 billion
from $18.4 billion.
Earlier on Tuesday, a Caesars attorney told a Delaware state
court judge the company will seek to extend to itself the legal
shield of bankruptcy protection once its operating unit files
for Chapter 11.
A lawyer for the junior creditors said the plan - which
would halt their litigation over the proposed restructuring -
was "extraordinary", because the parent company will ask for the
benefits of bankruptcy without actually filing for Chapter 11.
Its restructuring plan has the support of senior noteholders
but other creditors have been trying to block the overhaul,
including junior noteholders who sued the casino company and
various subsidiaries in a Delaware court in August.
Eric Seiler, an attorney for Caesars, told a court hearing
that once a voluntary bankruptcy has been filed, the company
will ask the judge to put on hold the Delaware lawsuit against
all the Caesars units, not just the bankrupt subsidiary.
Caesars has asked the Delaware court to dismiss the case,
although Caesars is facing a similar lawsuit in New York as
well.
An attorney for the junior noteholders, Bruce Bennett of
Jones Day, called extending the so-called automatic stay of
bankruptcy to the parent "extraordinary relief for a third party
that is not in bankruptcy."
Bennett said he expected the lawsuit could continue against
the non-bankrupt parent and subsidiaries after the operating
unit files for Chapter 11.
The lawsuit that the Delaware court has been asked to
dismiss alleges the operating company, which issued $4.5 billion
in junior notes, was plundered by shareholders of the parent
company and moved beyond the reach of creditors.
Caesars has said the various asset transfers moved
capital-intensive projects out of the operating unit to free up
cash.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
Grant McCool and Ken Wills)