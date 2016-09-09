UPDATE 2-Caesars mediator resigns in casino unit's bankruptcy

(Adds Apollo, TPG contribution offer)
By Tracy Rucinski
CHICAGO, Sept 9 The mediator trying to resolve
the $18 billion bankruptcy of Caesars Entertainment Operating Co
Inc (CEOC) abruptly stepped down on Friday, according to a court
filing, adding another twist to the complex case.
CEOC filed for bankruptcy in January 2015 amid creditor
accusations that its parent Caesars Entertainment Corp
and private equity sponsors Apollo Global Management LLC
and TPG Capital had stripped it of its best assets.
Retired U.S. Judge Joseph Farnan was tasked in March to help
the feuding parties reach a settlement and lift CEOC out of
bankruptcy.
"I'm convinced that I can't continue and possibly a new
mediator will be able to establish a workable process," Farnan
said in a letter published in a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy
court in Chicago.
It was not immediately clear who, if anyone, would take over
his role.
Farnan said his resignation was not the fault of those
involved with the case. Instead, he blamed the "atypical views"
of mediation by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin Goldgar, who is
overseeing the case in Chicago.
In a ruling last month to lift a shield from lawsuits
against the Caesars parent, Goldgar cast doubt over the
effectiveness of mediation, despite a filing from Farnan citing
progress. CEOC has appealed the ruling.
Goldgar had suggested that Farnan should testify in court to
the progress of the mediation.
Citing confidentiality concerns, Farnan said that the court
"either misspoke or doesn't understand how such disclosures
would be viewed by participants and the markets."
At the heart of a web of legal disputes is how much Caesars,
Apollo and TPG should contribute to the CEOC reorganization in
exchange for releases from creditors' claims.
In a court filing this week, Apollo directors Marc Rowan and
David Sambur said they offered in mediation to pay $250 million
to settle with junior creditors but no deal was reached because
the creditors appeared to be seeking several times that amount.
The two complained of what they called an attempt by the
creditors to "harass" them by demanding "a staggering array" of
evidence of their personal financial affairs all the way down to
the "receipts and instruction manuals for their children's
toys."
The creditors' lawyers did not return requests for comment.
The Caesars parent has offered over $4 billion to the unit's
reorganization, though junior creditors say they have claims
worth $12.6 billion.
Shares of Caesars closed down 5.4 percent at $6.32.
