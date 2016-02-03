Caesars Entertainment unit proposes bankruptcy mediator

Feb 3 The bankrupt operating unit of Caesars Entertainment Corp on Wednesday proposed mediation in its Chapter 11 case in bankruptcy court in the Northern District of Illinois, potentially changing the course of the drawn-out proceedings.

According to a copy of the motion requesting the mediator, the bankrupt operating unit of Caesars believes it would help creditors reach a compromise.

The proposal comes amid an investigation by a court-appointed independent examiner into Caesars' pre-bankruptcy transactions. A report on the examiner's findings is expected to be released in late February. (Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)