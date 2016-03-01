版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 2日 星期三

Retired U.S. Judge Joseph Farnan agrees to mediate Caesars bankruptcy

NEW YORK, March 1 Retired U.S. Judge Joseph Farnan has agreed to serve as the mediator in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy of the operating unit of Caesars Entertainment Corp , according to a court filing on Tuesday.

The operating unit proposed a mediator last month as a way to help creditors reach a compromise. (Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli)

