Creditors lose bid for emergency hearing on Caesars bankruptcy

BRIEF-ARES Management LP says qtrly GAAP loss per common unit of $0.58
* ARES Management LP says qtrly GAAP loss per common unit of $0.58
Jan 14 A U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge in Delaware on Wednesday rejected a request by creditors of Caesars Entertainment Corp's operating unit to hold an emergency hearing to stay the unit's Chapter 11 filing, planned for Thursday.
The creditors want the bankruptcy of the casino operator heard in Delaware, while Caesars said it plans to file in Chicago.
The creditors filed an involuntary petition against the company on Monday in Delaware, and the judge hearing that case said he could still schedule an emergency hearing after Caesars operating unit files for bankruptcy on Thursday. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)
* ARES Management LP says qtrly GAAP loss per common unit of $0.58
* BMC Stock Holdings Inc Announces 2017 first quarter results
* Haemonetics Corp- fourth quarter fiscal 2017 revenue of $228.1 million, down 6pct compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016