UPDATE 1-Caesars' operating unit files bankruptcy exit plan

By Tom Hals
March 3 The operating unit of casino company
Caesars Entertainment Corp unveiled its plan to cut $10
billion of debt and to exit Chapter 11 in a late Monday filing
with a U.S. Bankruptcy Court.
The plan formalized a proposal negotiated with senior
creditors prior to the casino operator's January bankruptcy
filing. It must be approved by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin
Goldgar in Chicago and creditors, a process that can easily take
a year.
Under the proposed plan, the bankrupt unit would be split
into an operating company that runs 38 casinos in 14 states and
a property company.
"The debtors believe this structure materially improves
stakeholder recoveries versus a more traditional 'standalone'
restructuring," the company said in a court filing.
The plan was filed on Monday when the parent company Caesars
Entertainment reported its fourth-quarter net loss narrowed to
$1 billion from $1.76 billion a year earlier. Shares of the
parent company closed down 4 percent at $10.58 on Nasdaq.
The property company would be controlled by a real estate
investment trust, which benefits from more favorable tax
treatment, creating value for the creditors.
In exchange for their $6.3 billion of debt, the first-lien
noteholders would own the operating company when it exits
bankruptcy. The noteholders would also own about 70 percent of
the property company, with junior creditors getting the rest in
exchange for their $5.2 billion in debt.
The bankruptcy put on hold lawsuits launched by other
creditors who alleged the parent company looted the operating
unit of its best casinos and properties and left it without
enough assets to pay its debts.
The parent company has said the property transfers were
fair.
On Tuesday, a trustee for $750 million of junior notes sued
the parent company in Manhattan federal court, seeking to
enforce the parent's guarantee of the notes and seeking full
repayment plus damages. In January, the court declined to
dismiss at an early stage a similar lawsuit.
A Caesars spokesman did not immediately respond to a request
for comment. The parent company has said it has strong defenses
to claims that it improperly eliminated the guarantees and has
said it did not expect the allegations to impact the operating
unit's reorganization.
The parent company is controlled by Apollo Global Management
and TPG Capital, private equity firms that led the $30.7
billion leveraged buyout of Harrah's Entertainment in 2008.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
James Dalgleish)