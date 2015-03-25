UPDATE 1-Judge approves ex-Watergate lawyer to probe Caesars bankruptcy

(Adds June 1 hearing date for Caesars' request to freeze
lawsuits, adds details of case)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, March 25 A lawyer who made his name as
a Watergate prosecutor was approved on Wednesday to begin
investigating a series of corporate deals in the lead-up to the
bankruptcy of the casino operating unit of Caesars Entertainment
Corp.
Richard Davis, a former partner at bankruptcy powerhouse
Weil Gotshal & Manges, will investigate whether the operating
unit received fair value for choice properties including the
Linq complex in Las Vegas. Davis was given a wide-ranging role
by the judge who tasked him with investigating potential
conflicts of interest by the bankrupt unit.
"You're game for this?" Judge Benjamin Goldgar asked Davis
at a hearing in Chicago bankruptcy court, before approving him
for the role of examiner. "You're in."
Creditors allege the deals looted billions of dollars from
the operator of 38 casinos for the benefit of the parent
company, which is not bankrupt, and private equity backers
Apollo Global Management and TPG Capital.
Separately on Wednesday, Goldgar set a June 1 hearing on
Caesars' request to suspend existing lawsuits filed against
certain Caesars entities.
Goldgar said the question of whether to freeze those cases
will depend on whether Caesars can convince him that the
lawsuits could distract from the operating unit's bankruptcy
restructuring - a "harder argument to make" for a company as big
as Caesars, he said.
A CAREER INVESTIGATOR
Davis made his mark early in his career as a member of the
Watergate Special Prosecution Force that investigated the
administration of President Richard Nixon. Davis was tasked with
questioning Nixon about an 18-1/2-minute gap on White House
tapes.
He also worked in the U.S. Treasury Department, where he
helped negotiate the release of hostages during the Iranian
hostage crisis, court records show.
Most recently Davis was tapped to probe the dealings of
bankrupt hedge fund Fletcher International, whose founder,
Alphonse "Buddy" Fletcher, is the husband of Ellen Pao, the
plaintiff in high-profile gender discrimination litigation
against venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers.
Examiners can dramatically affect a restructuring. Caesars'
creditors have cited the bankruptcy of energy producer Dynegy
Holdings, where an examiner's report spurred the return of
assets that had been transferred outside Dynegy's estate.
Shares of Caesars ended down 4.9 percent at $9.40 on the
Nasdaq in a sharply weaker overall market.
The case is Caesars Entertainment Operating Co Inc, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Northern District of Illinois, No. 15-B-1145
(Writing by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Del.; editing by Matthew
Lewis)