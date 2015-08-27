No quick ruling in Caesars bondholder case, possible trial looms

NEW YORK Aug 27 Caesars Entertainment Corp on Thursday moved a step closer toward a possible trial with bondholders, as a Manhattan federal judge refused to hold the gaming company liable to help repay $7 billion of debt owed by its main operating unit.

U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin rejected requests by bond trustees BOKF NA and UMB Bank NA that Caesars be deemed to have violated the federal Trust Indenture Act by releasing its guarantees of debt issued by Caesars Entertainment Operating Co, which unlike the parent is in bankruptcy.

Scheindlin said she will be ready to issue a full decision or go to trial after discovery, or the process of gathering evidence, concludes on Sept. 30. She also said both sides may appeal Thursday's ruling immediately in light of the stakes.

"There are billions of dollars riding on this decision," she wrote. "CEOC has already filed for bankruptcy, and-given the amount at stake-a decision in plaintiffs' favor would likely open the door to a bankruptcy filing by CEC."

Scheindlin scheduled a conference for Oct. 7.

Lawyers for the bond trustees did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Caesars did not immediately respond to similar requests.

The Caesars operating unit filed for Chapter 11 protection from creditors in January.

Its parent has been trying to avoid that fate while the operating unit attempts to reach a consensus with creditors on restructuring its roughly $18 billion debt load.

Based in Las Vegas, Caesars was created through the 2008 buyout of the former Harrah's Entertainment.

On Friday, the company said it had won support for a restructuring of the operating unit from lenders representing the most senior $12 billion of that unit's capital structure.

Caesars shares closed up 25.5 cents at $8.71.

The cases are BOKF NA v Caesars Entertainment Corp, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 15-01561; and UMB Bank NA v Caesars Entertainment Corp in the same court, No. 15-04634. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)