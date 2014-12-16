版本:
CORRECTED-Caesars skips bond payment as default looms

(Corrects maturity date in para 2 to 2018)

By Natalie Harrison

NEW YORK, Dec 16 (IFR) - The operating subsidiary of gaming giant Caesars has inched closer to default after skipping a US$225m coupon payment Monday on its second-lien bonds.

Caesars Entertainment Operating Co (CEOC), the main operating subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Corp, did not make the payment due on the 10 percent bonds maturing 2018.

It has a 30-day grace period to make the payment, after which a failure to pay would trigger cross defaults at CEOC, which is burdened with more than $18bn of debt.

Months of negotiations with creditors have failed to result in a restructuring deal.

Analysts at CreditSights said it was unlikely that the coupon would still be paid.

"Given the advanced stage of negotiation with the first lien creditor groups, the overhang of litigation, and the inevitability of bankruptcy for CEOC, the missed payment will likely not be paid, and it will likely corral CEOC toward a default around mid-January," it said. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
