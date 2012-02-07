UPDATE 1-Caesars raises $16.3 million in IPO

NEW YORK Feb 7 Caesars Entertainment Corp , one of the largest casino operators in the United States and owner of the famed Caesars Palace, raised $16.3 million in an IPO on Tuesday, a fraction of what it was hoping to raise two years ago, as it struggles with its debt.

The money raised does little to help Caesars' private equity owners, Apollo Global Management LLC and TPG Capital LP - which are holding on to 70.1 percent of the company - pay down the $22.5 billion of outstanding debt on Ceasars' books as of Sept. 30.

But the move will offer minority investors the liquidity to exit. Certain shareholders, including hedge fund Paulson & Co which owns 9.9 percent of Caesars, have registered to sell up to $223.4 million of their stock in additional share sales.

The shares offered in the IPO make up just 1.4 percent of the company's total float.

The company sold 1.81 million shares at $9 per share, according to Thomson Reuters IFR. At this level, the middle of the advertised range, Caesars had said it expected net proceeds of $13.1 million.

Caesars operates 52 casinos, mainly in the United States and England.