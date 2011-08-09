UPDATE 1-Caesars Entertainment second-quarter loss narrows

* Q2 loss $155.5 mln vs loss $274 mln a year ago
* Revenue rises 0.4 percent to $2.3 billion
LOS ANGELES Aug 9 Caesars Entertainment
[HAMLEO.UL], the world's largest casino operator by revenue,
reported a narrower second-quarter loss after cutting costs.
Caesars, which has 10 casinos on the Las Vegas Strip,
reported a net loss of $155.5 million, compared with a loss of
$274 million in the year-earlier quarter.
Net revenue rose 0.4 percent to $2.3 billion as higher
hotel revenue and more spending by frequent customers offset a
decline in visits and the temporary closing of five properties
in the Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana and Mississippi regions
because of floods.
"Our second-quarter results clearly indicate that the
organizational and strategic changes we've made to meet the
challenges of the recession are improving our performance and
paving the way for accelerated growth when the economy
improves," Gary Loveman, Caesars' chairman and chief executive
officer said in a statement on Tuesday.
The Caesars numbers follow rival MGM Resorts
International's (MGM.N) report on Monday of
better-than-expected second-quarter results.
MGM shares were down 5.3 percent at $10.93 on the New York
Stock Exchange as investors assessed the impact of recent
turmoil in the financial markets on consumer spending.
Caesars, once known as Harrah's Entertainment, scrapped
plans for an initial public offering in November after it
became clear there were too few buyers at the planned price
range.
The Las Vegas-based company operates more than 50 casinos
in 12 U.S. states and internationally, mostly under the
Caesars, Harrah's and Horseshoe brands.
Caesars is controlled by private equity firms Apollo
Management [APOLO.UL] and TPG Capital [TPG.UL], which bought
Harrah's in a $31 billion leveraged buyout in early 2008.
(Reporting by Deena Beasley. Editing by Robert MacMillan)