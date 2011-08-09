UPDATE 2-Caesars Entertainment second-quarter loss narrows

* Q2 loss $155.5 mln vs loss $274 mln a year ago

LOS ANGELES, Aug 9 Caesars Entertainment [HAMLEO.UL], one of the world's largest casino operators, reported a narrower second-quarter loss driven by cost cutting and a continued rebound in the Las Vegas market.

Caesars, which has 10 casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, reported a net loss of $155.5 million, compared with a loss of $274 million in the year-earlier quarter.

Net revenue rose 0.4 percent to $2.3 billion as higher hotel revenue and more spending by frequent customers offset a decline in visits and the temporary closing of five properties in the Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana and Mississippi regions because of floods.

The results "clearly indicate that the organizational and strategic changes we've made to meet the challenges of the recession are improving our performance and paving the way for accelerated growth when the economy improves," Gary Loveman, Caesars' chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Caesars numbers follow rival MGM Resorts International's (MGM.N) report on Monday of better-than-expected second-quarter results.

MGM shares were down 4.8 percent at $10.99 in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange as investors assessed the potential impact of recent turmoil in the financial markets on consumer spending.

Citibank and Credit Suisse trimmed their forecasts for MGM, citing weaker consumer sentiment and a likely decrease in discretionary spending, while several other analysts maintained buy ratings on the stock.

Loveman does not anticipate a pullback in consumer spending at this point.

"We will have to wait and see how this evolves," the Caesars CEO said.

Caesars, once known as Harrah's Entertainment, scrapped plans for an initial public offering in November after it became clear there were too few buyers at the planned price range.

The Las Vegas-based company operates more than 50 casinos in 12 U.S. states and internationally, mostly under the Caesars, Harrah's and Horseshoe brands.

Caesars is controlled by private equity firms Apollo Management LP [APOLO.UL] and TPG Capital LP [TPG.UL], which bought Harrah's in a $31 billion leveraged buyout in early 2008. (Reporting by Deena Beasley; editing by Robert MacMillan and Andre Grenon)