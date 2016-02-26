U.S. judge halts NY litigation vs Caesars Entertainment

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs CEO says bank slowing moving ops into UK - BBG
* Says bank is slowing moving more operations into the UK post-Brexit - BBG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WILMINGTON, Del Feb 26 A bondholder lawsuit against Caesars Entertainment Corp, which the casino company has warned could plunge it into bankruptcy alongside its operating unit, was stayed by a U.S. Bankruptcy judge on Friday.
Judge Benjamin Goldgar said the stay on the litigation would be lifted 60 days after a court-ordered examiner publishes his report reviewing corporate deals that preceded the bankruptcy by Caesars Entertainment Operating Co Inc last year.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Tom Brown)
* Bny mellon reports fourth quarter earnings of $822 million or $0.77 per common share
LONDON, Jan 19 Britain's car industry is a key part of the economy and the government is looking to ensure the best possible EU market access for all of the country's important sectors, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Thursday.