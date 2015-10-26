Will Caesars' bankrupt casino operating unit attract buyers?

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Oct 26 When a bankrupt operating unit
of Caesars Entertainment went on the market earlier this month,
the package consisted of 38 casinos, including the iconic
Caesars Palace Las Vegas. But those watching the sale have
focused more on what isn't being offered.
Potential bidders for CEOC, a casino-operating unit of
Caesars Entertainment would be wading into the middle of
a costly and complicated bankruptcy, and they note that Caesars
has left key assets - including a crucial piece of its big-data
customer loyalty program - out of the package.
The offering comes at a time when consumer spending is
rising, making regional gaming assets once again desirable.
Analysts and some junior creditors have suggested, however,
that Caesars isn't serious about selling its CEOC operating unit
and expressed doubt that the offering will attract any bidders.
In court documents, the operating unit itself noted that the
bidding process "may not result in any offers" and that if there
is a successful bid "there is no guarantee that the transaction
will close."
One major factor behind buyers' skepticism about Caesars'
proposed sale, designed to test CEOC's value under a plan to
emerge from its $18 billion bankruptcy, is that the
operating unit lacks clear control of its Total Rewards loyalty
program, analysts and industry players said.
The Total Rewards program was the brainchild of former CEO
Gary Loveman, who honed his customer service theories while
teaching at Harvard Business School.
The industry's biggest loyalty program, Total Rewards offers
points for spending at casinos in outlying markets, such as Iowa
or along the Gulf Coast, that gamblers have been able to redeem
at Caesars' mega-resorts in Las Vegas - most of which are not
included in the operation unit's casino sale package.
The program manages sought-after information on it 45
million members' spending habits, and it instantly adds value to
any casino brought into the program.
Under a complex operating structure, CEOC owns Total
Rewards. But a separate, non-bankrupt unit called Caesars
Enterprise Services controls the licensing agreement that
channels business between casinos putting that piece of the
program out of reach of bidders for the casino operating unit.
"It's difficult to imagine a third party coming along and
bidding for the assets without Total Rewards," said Fitch
Ratings analyst Alex Bumazhny. "And the fact that the company is
still in a complex, litigious bankruptcy could complicate
matters," he said.
Potential buyers may also be discouraged by the web of
affiliates that own the company's Caesars, Harrah's, Bally's and
Horseshoe casinos.
For example, the bankrupt unit owns Caesars Palace Las
Vegas, Caesars' flagship casino. However, the casino's Octavius
Tower for high rollers is owned by another unit of the parent
called Caesars Entertainment Resort Properties, and will not be
part of the sale.
The sprawl of Caesars affiliates was created in recent years
by Apollo Global Management and TPG Capital LP, who control
Caesars parent company, in a series of deals meant to shore up
the casino empire's finances.
Apollo and TPG created Caesars Entertainment through a $30.7
billion buyout of Harrah's in 2008, but the business ran into
trouble soon after, when the financial crisis hit U.S. gambling
enterprises. CEOC filed for bankruptcy in January.
BITTER BANKRUPTCY
Bankrupt companies including Lehman Brothers and General
Motors have used asset sales to quickly raise money for
their creditors and preserve the value of a business. In the
case of Caesars the planned sales have further stoked the anger
of junior creditors, including hedge funds such as
Oaktree Capital Management LP and Appaloosa Partners
Inc, who are questioning the company's intentions in court.
Junior creditors have filed lawsuits challenging the
transfer of assets prior to CEOC's bankruptcy, claiming that
Caesars Entertainment looted the casino operating unit of its
best assets, leaving it with little money to pay obligations to
lower-ranking debt holders.
Ceasars has said the transfers were legitimate, and the
company is contributing $1.5 billion to the bankruptcy plan. It
says that the sales process will prove whether or not that
amount is fair.
But in court papers filed in response to Caesars' new
reorganization plan, Proskauer attorneys representing the
unsecured creditors committee asserted that without prime
assets, the proposed sale will fail to draw the best price
possible for the bankrupt unit's estate.
One measure of whether Caesars has put together a
sufficiently attractive sales package and process will be
whether bidders ultimately include key industry participants,
such as Boyd Gaming Corp, Penn National Gaming Inc
and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, which
buys real estate leased to casino operators such as a recent
deal with Pinnacle Entertainment Inc. GLPI and Boyd
declined to comment. Penn did not reply to a request for
comment.
