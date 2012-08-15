版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 16日 星期四 05:51 BJT

New Issue-Caesars sells $750 mln notes

Aug 15 Caesars Operating Escrow LLC/Corp on
Wednesday sold $750 million of senior secured notes in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse,
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, and Morgan Stanley
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: CAESARS OPERATING ESCROW LLC/CORP 

AMT $750 MLN    COUPON 9 PCT       MATURITY    02/15/2020
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   02/15/2013
MOODY'S B2      YIELD 9 PCT        SETTLEMENT  08/22/2012   
S&P SINGLE-B    SPREAD 719 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐