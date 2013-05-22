Caesars plans to launch online poker this summer in Nevada

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 22 Caesars Entertainment Group
said it plans to go live this summer with an online
poker site in Nevada, the only U.S. state so far to offer legal
Internet gambling, and will promote the nascent service to
thousands of poker players at its World Series of Poker (WSOP)
tournament in Las Vegas starting May 29.
Caesars is among several gaming companies preparing to go
live with online sites in the United States which could
eventually generate billions of dollars in revenue for the
casino industry and local governments.
"We anticipate our arrival to be sometime this summer,"
Seth Palansky, a spokesman for Caesars Interactive, told
Reuters, adding the online service will operate under the World
Series of Poker (WSOP) brand name.
In 2012, total entries for all WSOP tournament offerings
eclipsed 230,000. This year the event will run from May 29
through July 15. Parts of it will be televised by Walt Disney's
ESPN.
Nevada, home to the Las Vegas strip, on April 30 became the
first state where residents could legally play poker online for
money when Station Casinos launched UltimatePoker.com.
Caesar's Nevada poker website will operate using technology
provided by 888 Holdings Plc. The two companies already
operate World Series of Poker websites in the United Kingdom,
France and Italy.
Internet betting was banned in the United States by Congress
in 2006, but tax-hungry states like Nevada, New Jersey and
Delaware are now relaxing rules.
Like Ultimatepoker.com, Caesars' site will only allow
betting by players located within Nevada's state borders.
New Jersey is months away from going live with Internet
wagering. Last week it released a draft of its regulations.
Several other states are considering such legislation.
Industry executives have speculated Caesars will seek to
capitalize on the popularity of the WSOP and launch its online
service in Nevada during the tournament. Palansky would not
elaborate on launch dates.
Tobin Prior, chief executive of UltimatePoker.com's parent
company Ultimate Gaming, said the first live online poker Web
site in Nevada has dealt over 1.5 million poker hands since
launching on April 30, and is prepared for a more crowded Nevada
online market.
"It's going to become very competitive in a short space of
time. There will be more offerings in the market place," he told
Reuters, adding that he does not expect players to drop his
service for Caesars' or others.
"History from what we understand is that people play at more
than one site and have more than one account," he said.