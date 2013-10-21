Caesars exits Boston casino project, says unit under federal probe

Oct 21 Caesars Entertainment Inc is
pulling out of a $1 billion casino joint venture in Boston and
said a subsidiary was subject to a federal grand jury
investigation into money laundering.
Shares of the company, which operates the Caesars Palace and
Flamingo casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, fell as much as 9
percent on Monday.
Caesars said it would withdraw its application for the
casino venture with the operator of Boston's Suffolk Downs
racetrack after investigators for the Massachusetts Gaming
Commission raised concerns over its suitability for a state
gaming license.
In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company also said its
Desert Palace subsidiary, which operates Caesars Palace, said it
had received a letter from the financial crimes unit of the U.S.
Department of the Treasury about "alleged violations of the Bank
Secrecy Act". ()
Caesars also said a federal grand jury was conducting an
investigation into the matter.
Caesars is saddled with more than $20 billion in debt
incurred when it was acquired in 2008 by private equity firms
Apollo Global Management and TPG Capital, both of which remain
major shareholders.
Billionaire John Paulson is also a shareholder in Caesars.
The company's withdrawal from the Suffolk Downs project is a
major blow to Caesars. Chief Executive Gary Loveman said in
September that the proposed casino would draw elite
international gamblers, making it one of the best cash-making
opportunities in the U.S. gaming industry.
The report by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, issued on
Oct. 18 and not yet public, raised a number of issues, Caesars
said.
These issues included the company's financial condition and
its business relationship - since terminated - with a partner in
a particular hotel project, the company said.
The company said in the filing that it "strongly disagrees"
with the commission's findings on the Suffolk Downs project and
that neither it nor its affiliates had been found unsuitable by
any licensing authority.
Caesars also said it was unable to determine the outcome of
the federal investigations. The company could not immediately be
reached for additional comment.
Shares of the company were down 7 percent at $17.40 in
afternoon trading on the Nasdaq.