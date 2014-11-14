URGENT-Caesars says operating unit needs restructuring next year -filing

Nov 14 Caesars Entertainment Corp on
Friday cited "substantial doubt" about the ability of its main
operating unit to survive past next year without restructuring
its debt, possibly through Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
In a U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission filing, the
company said its Caesars Entertainment Operating Co unit
currently has enough liquidity to survive, but would need
additional liquidity by the fourth quarter of 2015 "absent a
refinancing, amendment, private restructuring, or a
reorganization under Chapter 11."
"These factors raise substantial doubt as to CEOC's ability
to continue as a going concern beyond the fourth quarter of
2015," the filing said.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by James Dalgleish)