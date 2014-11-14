UPDATE 1--Caesars says its main operating unit needs restructuring

(Adds background, share price, paragrpahs 4-9)
Nov 14 Caesars Entertainment Corp on
Friday cited "substantial doubt" about the ability of the casino
company's main operating unit to survive past next year without
restructuring its debt, possibly through Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
In a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing, the
company said its Caesars Entertainment Operating Co unit
currently has enough liquidity to survive, but would need
additional funding by the fourth quarter of 2015 "absent a
refinancing, amendment, private restructuring, or a
reorganization under Chapter 11."
"These factors raise substantial doubt as to CEOC's ability
to continue as a going concern beyond the fourth quarter of
2015," the filing said.
Earlier this week Bloomberg News reported that Caesars was
nearing a deal with Elliott Management Corp and Pacific
Investment Management Co, investment funds that own a large
amount of the gaming company's senior debt, to back a plan to
put the operating unit into bankruptcy in January.
Caesar's has been waging a legal battle with its financial
creditors over its efforts to restructure operations as it
struggles with $25 billion in debt.
Holders of junior debt sued the company in a Delaware court,
alleging that the choice assets of Caesars Entertainment
Operating Co were being moved beyond the reach of its creditors.
Caesars Entertainment has argued the moves have been a way to
build a $3 billion cash cushion.
In June, Gary Loveman, Caesars Entertainment's chief
executive, said he was confident the company and its noteholders
would reach an agreement without a bankruptcy.
Caesars was created in 2008 by the $30 billion leveraged
buyout of Harrah's Entertainment Inc, a deal led by Apollo
Global Management Inc and TPG Capital.
Shares of Caesars were up 1.3 percent in late afternoon
Nasdaq trading.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by James Dalgleish and Tom
Brown)