U.S. judge won't stay creditor lawsuits against Caesars

CHICAGO, July 22 Caesars Entertainment Corp
must defend creditor lawsuits claiming up to $11 billion
after a U.S. Bankruptcy judge in Chicago denied a request to put
those cases on hold while the casino company's operating unit
remains in bankruptcy.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin Goldgar said on Wednesday he
would deny Caesars' request to stay the creditor lawsuits in New
York and Delaware courts. Caesars has said it may join its
operating unit in bankruptcy if those lawsuits were not put on
hold.
Shares of Caesars traded on Nasdaq fell more than 50 percent
following the ruling, to $3.80 per share.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago, writing by Tom Hals in
Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chris Reese)