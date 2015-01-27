版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 28日 星期三 03:45 BJT

BRIEF-Judge says to rule Wednesday on venue for Chapter 11 of operating unit of Caesars Entertainment

Jan 27 Caesars Entertainment Operating Co Inc: * U.S. bankruptcy judge says will rule Wednesday on venue for chapter 11 of

operating unit of Caesars Entertainment Corp * Bankruptcy judge says to read ruling at 11 a.m. et Wednesday regarding

operating unit of Caesars Entertainment Corp
