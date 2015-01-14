版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 15日 星期四 01:11 BJT

BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment corp's operating unit to file for bankruptcy Thursday in Chicago

Jan 14 Caesars Entertainment Corp : * operating unit to file for chapter 11 bankruptcy Thursday in

Chicago-court filing * Entertainment's operating unit to seek 1st day motions to continue

normal business, honor customer programs * Senior management, lawyers of Caesars entertainment's operating unit

in Chicago preparing for bankruptcy-court doc * Entertainment's operating unit urges Delaware bankruptcy court to

reject motion to stay Chicago filing-court doc * Entertainment's operating unit: junior creditors trying to "wreak

havoc" with Delaware involuntary bankruptcy
