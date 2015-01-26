Caesars, creditors start unusual trial to pick bankruptcy court

| WILMINGTON, Del.
Jan 26 The operating unit of
Caesars Entertainment Corp begins an unusual two-day
trial on Monday to decide which of two bankruptcy courts will
review its $10 billion debt-cutting plan. In some ways, the
decision is not just about which judge, but which law will
govern.
Caesars Entertainment Operating Co Inc, which runs 38
casinos, finds itself in the rare situation of being in two
bankruptcies in two different courts at the same time.
A group of hedge fund creditors tried to force the company
into bankruptcy in Wilmington, Delaware, earlier this month. The
company responded by filing for bankruptcy in Chicago, and
Monday's trial in Wilmington in front of Judge Kevin Gross will
sort out where the case ends up.
All U.S. bankruptcy courts use the same bankruptcy laws, but
there are differences in how they are applied, which can shape
how a company overhauls its finances.
"This case really underscores that," said David Skeel, who
teaches bankruptcy at the University of Pennsylvania Law School.
He said the company and creditors both wanted a court that
will interpret the law in a way that favors their approach to
the bankruptcy. "It's only possible in a case like this, where
there is an enormous amount of skirmishing before the company
files," he said.
Those skirmishes have centered on the parent company's
decisions in recent years to transfer choice properties out of
the operating unit, which issued the debt, and into affiliates
of the parent. One such transfer was the Linq entertainment
complex in Las Vegas, which occurred in late 2013.
Creditors challenged transfers in court. They alleged $3.6
billion was stripped from the operating unit largely for the
benefit of the parent company shareholders, particularly the
private equity firms Apollo Global Management and TPG Capital.
Things took a surprise turn on Jan. 12 when noteholders led
by Appaloosa Management filed a rare involuntary bankruptcy
petition against Caesars operating unit.
Usually a company will ask the court where an involuntary
petition was filed to dismiss it or convert it to a voluntary
petition, giving the company control of its own Chapter 11.
Caesars' operating unit went a different route, and three
days later it filed its voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition
in Chicago.
"We find it frankly shocking that the debtor filed a case in
Chicago," said Kenneth Pasquale, an attorney for holders of
Caesars' $5.5 billion of bank debt, at an emergency hearing in
Wilmington, Delaware, on Jan. 15.
Bankruptcy automatically stops lawsuits against the company
in Chapter 11. Caesars' attorneys have said in court they plan
to ask the bankruptcy judge to extend that legal protection to
the parent company and its affiliates, halting the pending
lawsuits, even though the parent and affiliates are not
bankrupt.
Pasquale said Caesars opted for Chicago where it thought the
law was more favorable for obtaining a legal shield for
non-bankrupt affiliates.
"That will be a big issue given the transfers," said
Pasquale.
Caesars, which Apollo and TPG created after leading the $30
billion leveraged buyout of Harrah's Entertainment in 2008, has
said the transfers were done at fair value and relieved the
operating unit of capital-intensive projects.
Still, extending the legal shield to non-bankrupt parties
could shift the negotiating leverage in Caesars' favor.
At the moment, Caesars only has the support of one of four
classes of creditors, a group known as the first-lien
noteholders, who are owed $6.3 billion.
The second-lien noteholders, led by Appaloosa, oppose the
plan and hope to unwind the asset transfers. Creditors used that
strategy with Dynegy Holdings, a power company that filed for
bankruptcy in 2011.
A report by Fitch Ratings said Caesars' asset transfers were
less "egregious" than Dynegy's, but still warned the bankruptcy
was likely to be protracted and contentious. The rating agency
also said the costs of Chapter 11 would top $800 million - an
estimate made before there were two bankruptcies.
