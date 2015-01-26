UPDATE 1-Caesars makes its pitch for Chicago as bankruptcy venue

(Adds details from hearing throughout)
By Tom Hals
WILMINGTON, Del. Jan 26 The casino operating
unit of Caesars Entertainment Corp should be allowed to
choose where to file for bankruptcy even if it misbehaved, the
company's lawyers argued on Monday as its Chapter 11 case
unfolded in two courts.
Creditors of Caesars' operating unit want a U.S. Bankruptcy
judge to move its Chapter 11 case from Chicago to Delaware,
where the creditors have tried to push the company into
bankruptcy. The creditors hope a Delaware court will be less
favorable to the company's strategy for getting its debt-cutting
plan approved.
Monday's hearing was adjourned in the afternoon as a major
winter storm loomed. Closing arguments will be
held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. by telephone.
The hearing will decide where the bankruptcy will proceed,
and by extension which legal standard to apply to Caesars' $10
billion debt-cutting plan - the one in Chicago or the one in
Delaware.
Creditors that oppose the debt-cutting plan argued that the
company forfeited the right to choose the court through its
behavior. They have alleged the parent "looted" the operating
company of $3.6 billion in assets, leaving it unable to pay its
debts.
The company, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co Inc, argued
to Delaware Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross that its case should be
in Chicago, a central location to seven of its 38 casinos.
"We're not a popular debtor," said the company's attorney
Paul Basta. "Unless you have a better moral compass than the
court in Chicago, then what do the bad acts have to do with
venue choice?"
Basta said an independent examiner is more likely to be
appointed under the legal standard in Chicago and said the
transfer of assets out of the operating unit will be scrutinized
regardless of which court handles the case.
The legal standard in Chicago favors giving a legal shield
or releases to Caesars' parent company for the asset transfers
that have angered creditors. Prime properties such as the Linq
complex in Las Vegas were moved out of the operating unit in
recent years to the parent, beyond the reach of the operating
unit's creditors.
The company's legal team told Gross that it will eventually
reach a deal with creditors to compensate them for the asset
transfers and in return creditors will agree to releases for the
parent company and affiliates. When that happens, the creditors
will be happy to have the Chicago court's favorable standard
applied to those releases.
Gross questioned that logic. "Aren't you manufacturing a
restructuring agreement that has holes all through it as a basis
for venue?"
