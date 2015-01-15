版本:
BRIEF-Delaware bankruptcy court sets 10:30 AM ET hearing on request to stay bankruptcy of Caesars Entertainment Corp unit

Jan 15 Caesars Entertainment Corp : * Delaware bankruptcy court sets Thursday hearing on request to stay Chicago

bankruptcy by Caesars Entertainment Corp unit * Delaware bankruptcy court hearing set at 10:30 am et on request to stay

bankruptcy of Caesars Entertainment Corp unit
