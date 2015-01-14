Caesars' unit to file for bankruptcy Thursday in Chicago

Jan 14 Caesars Entertainment Corp's operating unit will file for bankruptcy on Thursday in Chicago, according to a Wednesday court filing by the largest U.S. casino company.

The bankruptcy filing has been anticipated since last month, although not the court and timing. Creditors opposed to the company's $10 billion debt-cutting proposal filed an involuntary bankruptcy petition against the operating unit on Monday in Wilmington, Delaware. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by James Dalgleish)