版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 15日 星期四 01:17 BJT

Caesars' unit to file for bankruptcy Thursday in Chicago

Jan 14 Caesars Entertainment Corp's operating unit will file for bankruptcy on Thursday in Chicago, according to a Wednesday court filing by the largest U.S. casino company.

The bankruptcy filing has been anticipated since last month, although not the court and timing. Creditors opposed to the company's $10 billion debt-cutting proposal filed an involuntary bankruptcy petition against the operating unit on Monday in Wilmington, Delaware. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by James Dalgleish)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐