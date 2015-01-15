Judge to hear request to put hold on Caesars bankruptcy

UPDATE 1-ChemChina clinches $43 bln takeover of Syngenta
* ChemChina has won enough support to clinch Syngenta takeover
Jan 15 A U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware set a hearing for 10:30 a.m. Thursday to consider whether to put on hold a bankruptcy filed earlier in the day by the operating unit of Caesars Entertainment Corp.
Hedge fund creditors led by an affiliate of Appaloosa Management filed an involuntary bankruptcy petition against the operating unit in Delaware on Monday. The creditors and want the Delaware court to put a hold on Caesars' voluntary bankruptcy filing in Chicago in favor of the Delaware case. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* ChemChina has won enough support to clinch Syngenta takeover
HONG KONG, May 5 Asian stocks declined for a third consecutive day on Friday as fresh falls in commodities raised concerns about the health of the global economy, though the euro bucked the broad weakness on receding concerns about France's presidential election.
ZURICH, May 5 ChemChina's has won more than enough support from Syngenta shareholders to clinch its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said on Friday.