Judge says Caesars' bankruptcy to proceed in Chicago

Jan 28 A U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Wednesday
he would not transfer the bankruptcy filing of Caesars
Entertainment Corp's operating unit to Delaware from
Chicago, a victory for the company's private equity backers.
Hedge funds creditors wanted the casino company's $10
billion debt-cutting plan reviewed under the legal standards of
the Delaware court. They feared the standards of the Chicago
court, where Caesars filed on Jan. 15, would be more favorable
to controlling shareholders Apollo Global Management and
TPG Capital.
