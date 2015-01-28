版本:
Judge says Caesars' bankruptcy to proceed in Chicago

Jan 28 A U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Wednesday he would not transfer the bankruptcy filing of Caesars Entertainment Corp's operating unit to Delaware from Chicago, a victory for the company's private equity backers.

Hedge funds creditors wanted the casino company's $10 billion debt-cutting plan reviewed under the legal standards of the Delaware court. They feared the standards of the Chicago court, where Caesars filed on Jan. 15, would be more favorable to controlling shareholders Apollo Global Management and TPG Capital.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
