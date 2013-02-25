版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 26日 星期二 06:03 BJT

BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment down in extended trade after Q4 results

NEW YORK Feb 25 Caesars Entertainment Corp : * Down 7.8 percent to $10.80 in extended trade after Q4 results
