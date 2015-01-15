版本:
BRIEF-Delaware bankruptcy judge to enter stay vs Caesars Entertainment corp's operating unit's bankruptcy filing

Jan 15 Caesars Entertainment Corp : * Delaware bankruptcy judge says will enter stay against Caesars Entertainment

corp's operating unit's bankruptcy filing * Delaware bankruptcy judge: stay will not bar Caesars Entertainment corp's

unit from seeking interim 'first-day' orders * Delaware bankruptcy judge: stay only applies to Caesars Entertainment corp's

operating unit, not others in Chicago case
