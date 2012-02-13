UPDATE 1-Caesars' unit extends term loan maturity

Feb 13 Casino operator Caesars
Entertainment Corp, which went public last week, said
its unit has received the consent required to extend the
maturity date of certain term loans.
Debt-laden Caesars, which owns the famed Caesar's Palace,
said in a regulatory filing that its unit Caesars Entertainment
Operating Co Inc had agreed to extend the maturity of about $2.7
billion in term loans to Jan. 28, 2018.
Caesars had about $22.5 billion face value of outstanding
debts at Sept. 30, 2011, according to its latest filing.
The company was taken private by Apollo Global Management
and TPG Capital in a $31 billion leveraged buyout in
2008.
However, the deal went sour when the investors were left
with huge debts on their hands and few options to get their
money back.
Caesars tried to go public in 2010 under its former name
Harrah's Entertainment, but gave up those plans as its debt was
too much for investors to handle.
Las Vegas, Nevada-based Caesars sold 1.81 million shares at
$9 per share in a relatively small public offering that took the
market by surprise when its shares almost doubled in value on
their debut last week.
Caesars shares closed at $14.24 on Friday on the Nasdaq, up
more than 58 percent from their IPO price.