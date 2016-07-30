Chinese consortium agrees $4.4 bln deal for Caesars online games-sources

| July 30
July 30 A Chinese consortium that includes game
developer Shanghai Giant Network Technology Co Ltd and
e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder
Jack Ma has agreed to acquire Caesars Interactive Entertainment
Inc's online games unit for $4.4 billion in cash, people
familiar with the matter said.
Caesars Interactive Entertainment is currently owned by
Caesars Acquisition Co (CAC) and Caesars Entertainment
Corp. The sale will be a boon to the two affiliated
companies, which are looking for cash as they embark on a
complex merger.
The deal follows a period of exclusive negotiations between
Caesars Interactive Entertainment and Giant's consortium that
were first reported on July 21 by Reuters.
Caesars Entertainment's main operating unit, Caesars
Entertainment Operating Co Inc (CEOC), is currently involved in
an $18 billion bankruptcy and is seeking creditor approval for a
restructuring plan. The transaction between CAC and the Caesars
Entertainment parent is part of a complex web of deals that have
come under scrutiny by CEOC's creditors.
Chinese companies are eager to expand beyond their home
country, which boasts the world's largest online gaming market.
In June, Tencent Holdings Ltd, China's
biggest gaming group, agreed to buy a majority stake in 'Clash
of Clans' mobile game maker Supercell from SoftBank Group Corp
in an $8.6 billion deal.
Caesars' online games business, known as Playtika, makes its
games such as Bingo Blitz and Slotomania available on Apple
Inc's App Store. Playatika will continue to operate
independently with its own management team and its headquarters
remaining in Herzliya, Israel, following the deal, the people
said.
Playtika players use virtual currency that cannot be
exchanged for real money, although players can spend money by
buying items in the games. Caesars' World Series of Poker and
real-money online gaming businesses are not part of the deal,
according to the sources.
Giant is one of China's biggest gaming companies, with
nearly 50 million monthly active users and several top-grossing
mobile titles. It was taken private in 2014 for $3 billion by a
group of buyers that included company Chairman Yuzhu Shi and
private equity firm Baring Private Equity Asia Ltd. It is now
valued at more than $12 billion.
The Chinese consortium involved in the deal also includes
Ma's private equity firm Yunfeng Capital, China Oceanwide
Holdings Group Co, China Minsheng Trust Co, CDH China HF
Holdings Company Limited, and Hony Capital Fund, the sources
said.
The sources asked not to be identified ahead of an official
announcement. Caesars Interactive Entertainment and
representatives of the Chinese consortium offered no immediate
comment.
The merger between the owners of Caesars Interactive
Entertainment is intertwined with the bankruptcy of CEOC, whose
restructuring plan hinges on billions of dollars of cash and
equity from its parent.
CEOC's creditors have accused the parent company of looting
choice assets from its operating unit and leaving it bankrupt.
Caesars has said the acquisitions were done at fair value.
While proceeds from a Caesars Interactive online games unit
sale will help the bankruptcy estate, junior creditors may still
object to the distribution of the funds because more money will
end up in the hands of first lien banks and lenders.
Junior creditors led by Appaloosa Management remain the
biggest hold-outs in the CEOC bankruptcy, and have said they
have as much as $12 billion in claims against Caesars
Entertainment and its private equity backers, Apollo Global
Management LLC and TPG Capital LP.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York and Allison Lampert in
Montreal; Additional reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago)