Caesars starts marketing USD1.85bn high yield bond

NEW YORK, Sept 24 (IFR) - Gaming company Caesars
Entertainment will begin marketing a two-part USD1.85 billion
high yield bond on Tuesday that will refinance existing debt,
market sources said.
The bond will consist of a USD500 million senior secured
seven-year non-call three year first lien bond, and a USD1.35
billion eight-year non-call three year second lien senior
secured bond.
The expected ratings are B2/B and Caa2/CCC+ respectively.
The bond proceeds and new senior secured credit
facilities will retire 100% of the aggregate principal
amount of loans outstanding under the CMBS
financing, as well as other debt facilities.
Citi, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse,
Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Macquarie, Morgan
Stanley and UBS are leading the deal.
The roadshow begins on Tuesday in Las Vegas, and continues
in New York and Boston on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.
Pricing is expected thereafter.