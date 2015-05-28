Latam CAF eyes euro, US dollar bond markets for benchmark

NEW YORK, May 28 (IFR) - Latin American development bank
CAF, rated Aa3/AA-/AA-, is considering a euro or US dollar bond
sale following taps in Australian and Norwegian markets this
month.
"We have room to raise about a US$1bn more this year,"
Aureliano Fernandez, a senior specialist in international bond
issues at CAF, told IFR.
"So we will probably be aiming at a benchmark size
transaction in the coming month, which could be in euros or
dollars."
CAF recently completed a US$1bn benchmark three-year bond
sale in January so it may prefer to hold off on a dollar trade
and focus on euros first, he said.
Timing, however, will very much depend on costs and market
conditions as there has been "a lot of volatility and that has
implications for the swap" back to dollars, he added.
The borrower's recent NKr1bn (US$128m) 20-year bond sale,
which was closed in early May, came inside its dollar curve,
after pricing at par to yield 3.05% or about the equivalent of
six-month dollar Libor plus 80bp, said Fernandez.
The deal, which was led by HSBC, extended CAF's curve in a
market that it has already tapped twice through Deutsche Bank.
In February 2014, it raised NKr1.5bn through a 12-year
priced at par to yield 4.29% and NKr900m with a 10-year that
came at par to yield 4.07%.
Deals in this market are usually triggered by reverse
enquiry from a handful of Norwegian asset managers or insurance
companies.
Just this week, the bank also raised A$150m (US$116m)
through 10-year Kangaroo bonds. The 4.5% June 5 2025s priced at
par, equivalent to 165.25bp over the April 2025 Australian
Commonwealth Government bond.
Deutsche Bank and Westpac were joint lead managers for CAF's
third Kangaroo bond, having also arranged its previous
Australian dollar transactions.
Ever since it achieved Double A ratings in 2013, CAF has
been developing relationships with top rung SSA investors who
were previously unable to buy its bonds.
The Norwegian Krone and Australian dollar sectors are just
some of the few supranational stomping grounds that CAF has been
targeting.
It is now in preliminary discussions about making a debut
bond offering in the Canadian dollar market.
"It is a natural market for supras and it makes sense to
have a presence there," he said.
Between US dollar, Australian dollars, Swiss francs and
Norwegian Krones, CAF has raised some US$1.5bn in bond financing
this year.
In May last year, it garnered EUR750m through a 1.875% 2021
that was priced at 99.727 to yield 1.917% or mid-swaps plus 75bp
through leads BBVA, Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse, Deutsche
Bank and HSBC.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)