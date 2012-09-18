版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 19日 星期三 05:32 BJT

New Issue-CAF adds $407.094 mln notes

Sept 18 Corporacion Andina de Fomento
 on Tuesday added $407.094 million to an existing
senior unsecured note issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and HSBC were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: CORPORACIÓN ANDINA DE FOMENTO

AMT $407.094 MLN  COUPON 4.375 PCT   MATURITY    06/15/2022
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 107.907  FIRST PAY   12/15/2012
MOODY'S Aa3       YIELD 3.412 PCT    SETTLEMENT  09/25/2012   
S&P A-PLUS        SPREAD 160 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-PLUS      MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐