BRIEF-CAF SA named preferred bidder for 120 trains for NS

Oct 30 Construcciones y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles SA :

* Says the Netherlands' NS (Nederlandse Spoorwegen) names the company a preferred bidder for 120 passenger trains for about 510 million euros

* Expects negotiations to conclude by December Source text: bit.ly/1zhNxLc Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
