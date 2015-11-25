版本:
CA Immo's nine-month recurring earnings slightly up at 55.8 mln euros

VIENNA Nov 25 Austrian real estate group CA Immo said on Wednesday its recurring earnings, or FFO I, which reflect earnings before taxes and property sales, were up 3.3 percent at 55.8 million euros ($59.26 million) in the first nine months of the year.

Confirming its guidance for 2015 FFO I to reach 80 million euros, CA Immo continues to streamline its portfolio to focus on office properties in Germany, Austria and Eastern Europe.

"Given (the) positive market environment, target sales volume for non-strategic properties of 150-200 (million euros) will be exceeded," CA Immo said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9416 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla, editing by David Evans)

