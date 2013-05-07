版本:
Cairn to operate licences off west of Ireland

DUBLIN May 7 Cairn Energy Plc :

* Announces farm-in as operator to two licences offshore west of ireland in the porcupine basin

* Cairn anticipates it will be contributing c. 55 pct of the cost of each well

