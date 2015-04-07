Cairn India takes Indian authorities to court over $3.3 bln tax demand

MUMBAI, April 7 Cairn India Ltd,
India's largest private-sector oil producer, said on Monday it
had moved the Delhi High Court against a $3.3 billion tax demand
from Indian authorities related to its listing in 2007.
The company, a unit of London-listed Vedanta Resources Plc
, said it had filed a writ petition seeking
"quashing/setting aside" of the order passed by the tax
authorities.
Cairn India received last month the demand of about 204
billion rupees from Indian tax authorities for an alleged
failure to deduct withholding tax on capital gains made by its
former parent, Cairn Energy Plc, during a reorganisation
ahead of its market listing.
Vedanta said last month it would file a notice of claim
against the Indian government under the UK-India bilateral
investment treaty.
Cairn Energy, which received a tax demand of more than $1.6
billion related to the same case, has also filed a notice of
dispute under the bilateral investment treaty.
Cairn India shares had gained 0.3 percent in morning trade
on Tuesday in a broader market that was up about 0.2 percent.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)