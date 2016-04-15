Canadian pension fund Caisse's private equity head to step down

BRIEF-Lowe's appoints Marshall Croom CFO
* Lowe's appoints marshall a. Croom chief financial officer; robert f. Hull jr. To retire
TORONTO, April 15 Canada's second biggest public pension fund Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec said on Friday that Andreas Beroutsos had decided to step down as executive vice president, private equity and infrastructure.
Beroutsos, a former director and senior partner at McKinsey & Company, joined the Caisse in May 2014 with a remit to oversee the pension fund's private equity investments outside of Quebec, where it is based.
In a statement, Beroutsos said he wanted to spend more time with his family in New York.
The pension fund said he will stay on for a few months to ensure an orderly transition to his as yet unnamed successor and will continue to represent the Caisse on certain boards of directors. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by G Crosse)
* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc - has expanded scope of its relationship with Franchise Performance Group, a strategic franchise recruiting advisory firm
* Canadian solar - unit has reached commercial operation of adjacent 100 mwac/131 mwp astoria, 75 mwac/100 mwp astoria 2 solar projects in kern county, ca Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: