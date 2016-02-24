Caisse CEO says open to further Bombardier investment

TORONTO Feb 24 Caisse de depot et placement du
Quebec is open to investing further in Bombardier Inc
but does not intend to provide more funding in the immediate
future, Chief Executive Michael Sabia told reporters.
Quebec's public pension fund manager agreed to buy a 30
percent stake in Bombardier's rail business for $1.5 billion in
November, providing a bigger cash cushion for Bombardier's
planemaking unit.
Asked if the Caisse would invest in Bombardier Inc, Sabia
said: "Are we open? Yes. Are we going to increase our level of
investment in Bombardier Inc very soon? Probably not. We have an
important investment in a subsidiary of Bombardier. For now,
that represents significant exposure."
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)